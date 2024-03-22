By: admin

March 22, 2024

Jane Lee, 70, of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Canton.

A memorial service celebrating Jane’s life will be held Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at Forestburg Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery, rural Letcher, at a later date.

Jane Renea Lee was born June 2, 1953, the oldest child of Philip and Phyllis (Volzke) Lee at Methodist Hospital in Mitchell. Jane grew up on the family farm located southeast of Forestburg. Jane was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Jane attended all twelve years of school in Forestburg, graduating from Forestburg High School in 1971. Jane went on to further her education by graduating from Mitchell Vocational Technical School in 1972 and National College of Business in 1987.

Jane cherished her childhood home and memories on the farm, but she did not stick to the country life. Jane spent her early adult years traveling and experiencing what the world had to offer. As she settled down, the highlight of her career was working in Congressman Tim Johnson’s office in Rapid City.

Jane was known for her warm and caring nature. She loved to cross-stitch and journal. She also was an avid reader who kept up with the news and politics of the day.

Jane is survived by her son, Timothy Lee (Christina Crane) of Sioux Falls; sister, Sandra (Warren) Barton of Centerville, Ohio; brother, Robert (Kayleen) Lee of Mitchell; and one niece and one nephew.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Phyllis (Volzke) Lee, and her grandparents, Gottlieb and Nellie (Zoss) Volzke and Jacob and Edith (Maxwell) Lee.