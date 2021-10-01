By: admin

Published October 1, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

On Sept. 18, 4-H members competed in the State 4-H Livestock Skillathon. The contest was broken into three segments: Livestock Identification, Quality Assurance, and Livestock Evaluation. This contest lets youth put pencil to paper and showcase how much they know about all parts of the livestock industry. The beginner team had two youth who were brand new to the competition, and they did excellent.

Congrats to all these youth! You represented us well. If you are interested in joining 4-H, please contact the local Extension office or Audra Scheel, audra.scheel@sdstate.edu. The new 4-H year starts Oct. 1, and to re-enroll go to v2.4honline.com.

