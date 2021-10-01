The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks took on the Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Thunderhawks in an SESD Conference showdown on Homecoming night in Forestburg. WWSSC were able to overcome three turnovers to upend TDA/ACDC 30-6 on Friday night.
The Blackhawks (4-1) will play #1 rated and undefeated Winner Warriors (6-0) Oct. 1 in Wessington Springs. Both teams have entered unbeaten in conference play. The Thunderhawks (1-4) will head home to take on Miller/Highmore-Harrold (2-4).
…Read details and see more pictures of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
Tweet