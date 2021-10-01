Blackhawks earn Homecoming victory over thunderhawks

By Corey Flatten

By:
Published October 1, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

ABOVE: It was an incredibly proud moment for the Blackhawk Nation on Friday night at the homecoming game. The color guard who brought in the flags for the National Anthem consisted entirely of students from Woonsocket, Sanborn Central and Wessington Springs who have enlisted in the armed forces of our great nation. They are all seniors this school year. Pictured from left to right are:  Emily Ohlrogge, Woonsocket, US Army; Tryce Slykhuis, Sanborn Central, SD Army National Guard; Hannah Dickson, Sanborn Central, SD Army National Guard; Shania Cornelius, Sanborn Central, SD Army National Guard; AJ Neely, Wessington Springs, US Marine Corps; and Trinity Boschee, Woonsocket, SD Army National Guard. They were led onto the field by Woonsocket American Legion Post 29 Commander Joel Rassel.

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks took on the Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Thunderhawks in an SESD Conference showdown on Homecoming night in Forestburg. WWSSC were able to overcome three turnovers to upend TDA/ACDC 30-6 on Friday night.

The Blackhawks (4-1) will play #1 rated and undefeated Winner Warriors (6-0) Oct. 1 in Wessington Springs. Both teams have entered unbeaten in conference play. The Thunderhawks (1-4) will head home to take on Miller/Highmore-Harrold (2-4).

Read details and see more pictures of the game in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

