By: admin

Published October 1, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the SCW volleyball squad hosted the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds in Forestburg. The Warbirds came into the game seated at third in the Class B polls after their loss to Aberdeen Christian. The Lady Blackhawks put up a tremendous fight, and won the first of four sets, but they couldn’t hold on to the momentum and ended the night with another loss to the tough Warbirds team. Set scores were 25-15, 25-27, 18-25 and 20-25.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Iroquois to take on the Chiefs. The Lady Blackhawks brought home a victory with set scores of 25-5, 25-17 and 25-16.

…See details and pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!