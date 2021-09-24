By: admin

Published September 24, 2021, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks took to the road for an SESD Conference battle versus the previously undefeated Wagner Red Raiders. The Blackhawks jumped ahead early and held on against the pass heavy offense of Wagner for a 26-14 win.

WWSSC (3-1) will celebrate Homecoming by taking on the Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Thunderhawks Friday. The Thunderhawks defeated Lakota Tech 54-0 last week. Wagner (4-1) will travel to Winner.

…See details and pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!