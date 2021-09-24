By: admin

Published September 24, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wessington Springs for a full evening of volleyball, and they came home with a clean sweep for all the teams. The high school girls started with a C-game and won in three sets with set scores of 25-13, 22-25 and 15-9. The junior varsity team won their match quite handedly with set scores of 25-7 and 25-13.

The Lady Blackhawks had their next contest in Rutland against the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders. SCW finished the game with a win in four sets with scores of 15-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18.

The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Class B top-rated Warbirds from Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Forestburg. They travel to Iroquois tonight (Thursday) to take on the Chiefs, and their next game is Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Woonsocket against Highmore-Harrold.

