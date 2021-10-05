Unity Day observed at Lake Prior

Published October 5, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

A small group of Catholic Daughters led a prayer vigil on Monday on the island of Lake Prior. Those attending were from left to right: Diane Larson, Liz Swenson, Carrie Howard, Lynelle Tornow, Lynda Steichen, Paula Linke, Janet Voorhees, Skip Larson and John Ames.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the Catholic Daughters of America of St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket participated in a prayer vigil that was organized by the staff of the Mitchell Area Safehouse. 

As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Mitchell Area Safehouse wanted to have the communities it serves help create awareness of the needs of those who have to suffer with domestic abuse or violence, so they organized a prayer vigil in all those communities including White Lake, Plankinton, Corsica, Alexandria, Freeman, Parkston, Wessington Springs and Woonsocket. 

…Read on and see an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

