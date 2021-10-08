By: admin

Published October 8, 2021, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids 4-H Club met on Sept. 29 at the Woonsocket Community Center. Devyn Brooks called the meeting to order. Eli Fry led the Flag Pledge and Danielle Brooks led the 4-H Pledge. Tyson Eddy led roll call with the topic “My Favorite Dessert.” Danielle presented an illustrated talk on a first aid kit for animals. Tyson, Devyn and Eli gave a demonstration on making spinners for fishing. Plans for celebrating National 4-H Week were discussed. The next meeting will be in October.

