By: admin

Published October 12, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

This is the image that has been painted on a shed on Main Street in Letcher just south of the elevator.

A beautiful agricultural mural has been painted on the side of a building, that sits at the west end of Letcher’s Main Street just south of the elevator in town. The work of art was created by Janae Porter and Darcy Millette, two artists from Sioux Falls who were contracted by a local farmer who would like to remain anonymous. Millette and Porter both work with a group of muralists, and one of their co-workers created a couple murals in Vermillion and most recently created one in Miller, which is where the local farmer got the idea to contact their group. Obviously, their work speaks for itself.

…Read on and see a picture of the artists in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!