New mural brings beauty to Letcher Main Street

By:
Published October 12, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

This is the image that has been painted on a shed on Main Street in Letcher just south of the elevator.

A beautiful agricultural mural has been painted on the side of a building, that sits at the west end of Letcher’s Main Street just south of the elevator in town. The work of art was created by Janae Porter and Darcy Millette, two artists from Sioux Falls who were contracted by a local farmer who would like to remain anonymous. Millette and Porter both work with a group of muralists, and one of their co-workers created a couple murals in Vermillion and most recently created one in Miller, which is where the local farmer got the idea to contact their group. Obviously, their work speaks for itself.

…Read on and see a picture of the artists in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 14, 2021, 7:04 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    54°F
    real feel: 49°F
    humidity: 41%
    wind speed: 9 mph W
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021
    October 3, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 5, 2021 October 6, 2021 October 7, 2021 October 8, 2021 October 9, 2021
    October 10, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 12, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 October 16, 2021
    October 17, 2021 October 18, 2021 October 19, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 23, 2021
    October 24, 2021 October 25, 2021 October 26, 2021 October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 