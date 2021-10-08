By: admin

Published October 8, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk Cross Country Team traveled for the Colman/Egan Invitational meet at Colman.

The girls’ varsity runners kicked off the afternoon, and SCW placed sixth as a team. Hannah Terkildsen placed eighth with a time of 22:44.76 and medaled at the meet. Trinity Boschee came in 26th. Lizzy Boschee placed 29th and Emilie Lindgren came in 34th.

The boys raced next, and the Blackhawks came in second out of the teams that participated in the meet and missed first place by only one point. Jeff Boschee placed second with a time of 18:18.21, Braxton Gentles placed fifth with 18:58.09, and Josh Tucker came in eighth with 19:35.82, and they all medaled as top 15 finishers. Carter Hitchcock placed 20th, and Sam Baruth came in 27th.

The SCW junior varsity runners wrapped up the successful day’s races for the Blackhawks. Hudson Fouberg placed sixth in the girls’ race, and Shiloh Senska came in 15th for the JV boys.

The SCW Cross Country team traveled to Howard on Oct. 4 next for the Howard Meet to wrap up their regular season. The region’s meet will take place at Chamberlain on Oct. 14.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!