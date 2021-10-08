Lady Blackhawks place third in 281 Conference Volleyball Tournament

Olsen achieves 200th win of head coaching career

By:
Published October 8, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Highmore-Harrold Pirates in Woonsocket for a night of volleyball. The match went to four sets, but SCW came out on top with set scores of 25-16, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-13.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Lady Blackhawks competed in the 281 Conference Tournament in Huron at the James Valley Christian School. JVC now has an auxiliary gym attached to their original gym, so the tournament could be played on two full courts all day. The conference tournament seems to be a struggle for the SCW ladies every year, and this year was no exception. The ladies won their first-round match against Sunshine Bible Academy in two sets with scores of 25-11 and 25-9.

The second round of play brought the Lady Blackhawks against the Highmore-Harrold Pirates for the second time in five days. This match did not end as positively for the Lady Blackhawks as the first battle did. The pirates took SCW’s chance at the championship with handing them just their fourth loss of the season. Set scores for this match were 17-25 and 18-25.

The final match of the tournament for SCW was against the ladies from Wessington Springs for third place honors. The Lady Blackhawks fought a hard battle and notched another victory for their record with set scores of 25-22 and 25-23, finishing in third place for the 281 Conference Tournament.

The final match of the tournament marked Head Coach Rick Olsen’s 200th win as a head volleyball coach. He started his volleyball coaching career with the Woonsocket ladies, and then transitioned into the head coaching position when the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket co-op started. He took a short hiatus from coaching the girls and just came back into taking over the program again this year.

…See pictures and details of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

