Spring snowstorm causes school closures and sloppy road conditions

By:
Published March 19, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

A spring snowstorm hit the Sanborn County area, along with a large portion of South Dakota, on Sunday, March 14, into Monday, March 15. It was reported that 4.8 inches fell in Woonsocket overnight. This amount of snow in just a few hours made for some heavy cleanup needed and sloppy road conditions, so school at both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central was called off for the day. Hopefully, this weather will end soon, and March will go out like a lamb just as it came in this year.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

