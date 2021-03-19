By: admin

A spring snowstorm hit the Sanborn County area, along with a large portion of South Dakota, on Sunday, March 14, into Monday, March 15. It was reported that 4.8 inches fell in Woonsocket overnight. This amount of snow in just a few hours made for some heavy cleanup needed and sloppy road conditions, so school at both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central was called off for the day. Hopefully, this weather will end soon, and March will go out like a lamb just as it came in this year.

