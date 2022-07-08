By: admin

Published July 8, 2022, in Sports

On Monday, June 27, Letcher’s 14U and 16U Hawks teener baseball teams hosted Gayville. In the 14U matchup, two pitchers for the Hawks, Bryce Larson and Parker Ettswold collaborated on the mound to defeat Gayville, 3-0, in a no-hitter. Larson started the game and pitched three innings, striking out seven. Ettswold provoked a fly out to get the final out and secure the win for the Hawks.

Following the 14U game, the 16U Hawks team played, but weren’t as successful in their effort against Gayville and lost, 0-17.

On Tuesday, June 28, the 14U Hawks team hosted Miller at Letcher in a doubleheader. The Hawks found themselves on top of the scoreboard when the final out was called, defeating Miller 15-6.

In the second game of the evening, the Letcher Hawks 14U once again defeated Miller with a score of 6-2.

On Thursday, June 30, the Letcher 14U Hawks wrapped up their week of home games hosting Parkston. Their success continued as the Hawks defeated Parkston, 3-2.

