Published June 24, 2022, in Area News, Sports, Woonsocket

On Tuesday, June 14, the SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks baseball team traveled to Chamberlain for a doubleheader. They ended the night of play with two tough losses. The final score for one game was 6-7, Chamberlain, and the final score of the second game that night was 5-10, Chamberlain.

On Thursday, June 16, both the 14U and 16U teams made the beautiful trek to Gregory to play a doubleheader there. Unfortunately, both teams struggled defensively and both teams lost to Gregory with a score of 2-15.

In their next game, the Hawks will face Gayville in Letcher on June 27 and the 14U team will go up against Miller on June 28, also in Letcher. The 14U team will end the month of June with a home game in Letcher against Parkston.

