Mason Moody wins second bull riding championship

Published June 21, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Mason Moody competes at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals last weekend to earn himself another high school bull riding championship. Photo courtesy of Jaimi Lammers.

Mason Moody of Letcher won his second consecutive bull-riding championship at the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals over the weekend. He finished the ride in both rounds of bull riding and made the short go. He had a great ride in the short go to finish as the South Dakota high school champion bull rider for the second year in a row. 

Moody also qualified for state in the calf roping and team roping events. In calf roping, he caught the calf in both of the initial rounds and made the short go in that event, as well; however, he missed in the short go and finished in 13th for that event. In each round of the team roping, one of the riders missed, so he didn’t make it to the short go. 

