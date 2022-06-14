By: admin

Published June 14, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

pictured ABOVE is the new area that was added onto the west side of the Woonsocket Fire Hall. It is much needed space for equipment and new trucks.

On Sunday, June 12, the Woonsocket Volunteer Fire Department held an open house at the Fire Hall in Woonsocket, allowing residents to visit and tour the building to show off its new addition that almost doubled the space that the building previously had. The open house consisted of a pork loin and hot dog feed, a bouncy house and an obstacle course. Approximately 180 people attended the event.

The original fire hall building was finished in September 1976. On Sept. 9, 2020, the fire hall accepted bids for the new addition. Construction on the addition began the first week of November of 2020 and was completed mid-June of 2021. The addition added 3,000 square feet and brought the total area of the fire hall to 6,144 square feet.

