Published June 10, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The house located on the corner of Third Avenue and Fifth Street in Woonsocket was recently burned. The house was the home of Jennifer Gibson and the location of her murder in August of 2016. No one had lived in the home since that time. According to the Woonsocket Volunteer Fire Department, they had originally obtained the house for training purposes, but the weather conditions had prevented them from being able to burn the house when they planned. Sunday’s weather conditions were ideal for what they originally planned to do to the home, so the crew from the Town and Country Fire District in Woonsocket took advantage of the opportunity to finish the job they started with training earlier this year.

