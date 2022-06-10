Abandoned home burned for training

By:
Published June 10, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The house located on the corner of Third Avenue and Fifth Street in Woonsocket was recently burned. The house was the home of Jennifer Gibson and the location of her murder in August of 2016. No one had lived in the home since that time. According to the Woonsocket Volunteer Fire Department, they had originally obtained the house for training purposes, but the weather conditions had prevented them from being able to burn the house when they planned. Sunday’s weather conditions were ideal for what they originally planned to do to the home, so the crew from the Town and Country Fire District in Woonsocket took advantage of the opportunity to finish the job they started with training earlier this year. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 12, 2022, 6:37 pm
    Sunny
    87°F
    real feel: 89°F
    humidity: 51%
    wind speed: 7 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 29, 2022 May 30, 2022 May 31, 2022 June 1, 2022 June 2, 2022 June 3, 2022 June 4, 2022
    June 5, 2022 June 6, 2022 June 7, 2022 June 8, 2022 June 9, 2022 June 10, 2022 June 11, 2022
    June 12, 2022 June 13, 2022 June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022 June 16, 2022 June 17, 2022 June 18, 2022
    June 19, 2022 June 20, 2022 June 21, 2022 June 22, 2022 June 23, 2022 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2022
    June 26, 2022 June 27, 2022 June 28, 2022 June 29, 2022 June 30, 2022 July 1, 2022 July 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 