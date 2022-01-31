By: admin

Published January 31, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Agriculture Future of America (AFA) recently announced the selection of local student Nathan Linke to serve on the AFA Student Advisory Team — the organization’s national student leader team. Alongside nine additional student leaders, Linke will represent AFA among peers and industry professionals, and serve as a student voice for AFA.

A native of Woonsocket, Linke is a student at South Dakota State University where he is earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. At South Dakota State University, Linke is highly involved in collegiate activities including Collegiate Farm Bureau and SDSU Little International. Prior to serving on the Student Advisory Team, Linke attended the AFA Leaders Conference in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, in addition to attending AFA Technology Institute in 2019.

“AFA has given me lifelong connections not only with industry, but with other professionals my age,” says Linke. “We often talk about paying it forward. This opportunity gives me the chance to be the student leader that helped young, shy, freshman me get out of my comfort zone and grow as an individual. I hope to leave a positive impact on others similar to the one left on me.”

The Student Advisory Team kicked off their term in December 2021 and will serve through November 2022. The student leaders will focus on assisting AFA staff with the planning and facilitation of programs including the AFA Leaders Conference and AFA Leader Institutes.

“We are thrilled to have ten amazing individuals serve our organization through 2022,” says Mark Stewart, AFA president and CEO. “Their eagerness to lead and provide valuable perspectives is integral to the success of AFA and its programs. In commitment to doing business in a youthful spirit, we couldn’t be more excited for these young leaders to bring their talents and experience to table to enhance our organization.”

Linke and his teammates receive an academic scholarship along with professional training in facilitation, public speaking, customer service and respect and inclusivity, gaining tangible teamwork, event planning and leadership experience for their resume. The Student Advisory Team experience provides real-world professional experience, setting the young leaders up for success as young professionals and beyond.

AFA’s Student Advisory Team experience has been made possible through strategic partnerships with ADM, Cargill, Inc. and Farm Credit.