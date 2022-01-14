By: admin

The Sanborn County 4-H Building in Forestburg has served the area well for many years, supporting 4-H as well as many community events. We are in exciting times as both growth in 4-H and needs from the school and community are demanding more space for activities.

We are pleased to announce that plans are underway to expand the 4-H building. The Sanborn County 4-H program has grown from about 30 members in 2004 to 160 members today. Of that total, we have 90 4-H members in the Shooting Sports program, an increase from 15 in 2008. Shooting Sports offers practice every week on Sunday and Tuesday from January to April, and this activity pushes the building capacity to its seams. As we have explored ways to support and expand our annual Achievement Days and other 4-H activities, we also find the need for more space.

The building is used for community and school activities throughout the year including meetings and workshops, graduation receptions, showers, family reunions and get-togethers, funerals and the Forestburg alumni reunion. As we have visited with Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools, we find that there is a need for additional building space for school plays, FFA activities, marching band practice, cheerleading practice, and much more that could take pressure off the school gym and support various activities. We see potential for the building to be used for larger social events with increased space.

We are planning to double the size of the existing 100’x60’ building with an addition to the north side. It will provide mostly open space, but also add storage off the kitchen and add a family/handicap-accessible restroom. Groundbreaking is planned for May 2023.

