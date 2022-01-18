By: admin

Published January 18, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

Kali Hofer puts up a free throw in the junior high games against Kimball/White Lake on Monday night.



On Saturday, Jan. 8, both the SCW boys’ and girls’ junior high basketball teams made the trek to Huron to participate in the James Valley Christian Tournament. The girls went up against Wessington Springs first and won a close contest with a final score of 33-29, Lady Blackhawks.

The junior high ladies’ hands weren’t so hot in the championship game against the host team from JVC, and the Lady Blackhawks brought home the runner-up award with a final score of 15-22, Vikings.

On the boys’ side of play, SCW started with a game against Wessington Springs, as well, which ended in a tough loss for the Blackhawks due to a last-second shot at the buzzer that bounced off the rim and out of the basket. Final score for that game was SCW 25, Wessington Springs 28.

The final game for the boys brought them up against Mitchell Christian, and SCW earned a victory with a final score of 55-14.

On Monday, Jan. 10, the Blackhawks hosted Kimball/White Lake for a doubleheader in Woonsocket. The young ladies started with a win over the WiLdKats with a final score of 22-17.

The boys played well and sent the WiLdKats home with a 38-18 loss.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Blackhawks traveled to Mt. Vernon for two junior high games and a C-game for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. The girls played in the old gym on Mt. Vernon’s Main Street, and the boys played in the gym attached to the high school. For the girls, the C-team lost in a tight battle and a final score of 21-24, Titans.

The junior high B-game was a loss for the SCW young ladies with a final score of 9-18. .

In the junior high A-game, the girls played well together and worked hard for a victory. The final score was SCW 18, MVP 11.

For the boys’ action, SCW C-team had a tough matchup with the MVP Titans, but the Blackhawks held on and came home with a win. The final score was SCW 32, MVP 27.

The first junior high boys’ game ended in a loss for the Blackhawks with a final score of 17-24.

The second junior high boys’ game against MVP also resulted in a loss for the Blackhawks. The final score was SCW 22, MVP 41.

According to the junior high girls’ coach, Rob Baruth, “All the girls are really improving every day. They play very hard; they play very good team defense, and they share the ball very well on offense. We have several tournaments and quite a few games remaining. We are looking forward to watching them continue to improve with every practice and every game.”

