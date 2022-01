By: admin

Published January 14, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

Horizon Health Foundation has recently welcomed Tom Glanzer of Huron and Carrie Howard of Woonsocket to the Foundation’s board of directors, which is comprised of eleven leaders representing the Horizon Health Care service area. The board members guide the direction of the Foundation and oversee operations, including financial management and advocacy efforts.

