And the winners of the Christmas decorating contest are…

By:
Published December 27, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The winners in the lighting contest sponsored by the Woonsocket Community Club and the Sanborn Weekly Journal are as follows: Best Business – Kathy and Pete McWhorter, owners of McWhorter Entertainment; Best Theme – Tom and Janet Carda; Most Creative – Lon McWhorter; Best Use of Inflatables – Millie Frideres and Eric Christensen (just on the edge of city limits) and Darin and Amanda Kilcoin (in city limits); Most Beautiful – Kay and Roger Jorgensen; and People’s Choice – Donnie and Teresa Jemming. 

Congratulations to the winners and thank you so much to all the wonderful people who decorated. The judges stated that selecting the winning displays was a tough job again this year because there were many beautiful and creative places to choose from. The winners will be awarded Woony Bucks for their efforts.

…See pictures of the winners of the contest in the Dec. 23 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

