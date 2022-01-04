Wrestlers prove themselves at tough tournament

With the top-eight ranked Class B wrestling teams at the McCook Central/Montrose wrestling tournament on Friday, Dec. 31, it was a major accomplishment for any wrestler who placed in the top eight of their weight division, and the Warhawks had four succeed in doing just that.

Their next action on the mat was on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in a triangular in Gregory. Then, they have a home triangular in Wolsey on Friday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. as they host Faulkton Area and Phillip Area. The next day, Saturday, Jan. 8, they head to Miller for the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Bandit Invitational, starting at 10 a.m. 

