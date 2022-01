By: admin

Published December 31, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Blackhawks hosted the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans at Woonsocket for a doubleheader.

The girls’ junior varsity kicked off the afternoon of basketball. The match was close at the end, but the young Lady Blackhawks held on and defeated the young Lady Titans, 31-28. It was the only game of the night that the Blackhawks came out with the win.

The boys’ junior varsity played next. The Blackhawks played tough in a match that went right up to the wire, but the Blackhawks fell in the final seconds to the Titans with a score of 27-28, Titans.

The Lady Blackhawks varsity team faced a formidable opponent in the Lady Titans. The final score was 43-62, Titans.

The varsity boys’ teams played the final game of the evening. The Blackhawks had their hands full with a very good Titans team. The Blackhawks lost to the Titans, 29-63.

The Blackhawks played in the Huron Holiday Classics for their next competitions. The girls’ varsity played at the Huron Arena against Lower Brule on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. The boys’ varsity play this evening (Thursday) in the Huron Arena against Faulkton at 6 p.m.

