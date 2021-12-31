Titans prove too tough for Blackhawks

By:
Published December 31, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Blackhawks hosted the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans at Woonsocket for a doubleheader.

The girlsâ€™ junior varsity kicked off the afternoon of basketball. The match was close at the end, but the young Lady Blackhawks held on and defeated the young Lady Titans, 31-28. It was the only game of the night that the Blackhawks came out with the win.

The boysâ€™ junior varsity played next. The Blackhawks played tough in a match that went right up to the wire, but the Blackhawks fell in the final seconds to the Titans with a score of 27-28, Titans.

The Lady Blackhawks varsity team faced a formidable opponent in the Lady Titans. The final score was 43-62, Titans.

The varsity boysâ€™ teams played the final game of the evening. The Blackhawks had their hands full with a very good Titans team. The Blackhawks lost to the Titans, 29-63.

The Blackhawks played in the Huron Holiday Classics for their next competitions. The girlsâ€™ varsity played at the Huron Arena against Lower Brule on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. The boysâ€™ varsity play this evening (Thursday) in the Huron Arena against Faulkton at 6 p.m.

…See more details and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 2, 2022, 12:13 am
    Partly cloudy
    -11°F
    real feel: -12°F
    humidity: 71%
    wind speed: 4 mph SW
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 26, 2021 December 27, 2021 December 28, 2021 December 29, 2021 December 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022
    January 2, 2022 January 3, 2022 January 4, 2022 January 5, 2022 January 6, 2022 January 7, 2022 January 8, 2022
    January 9, 2022 January 10, 2022 January 11, 2022 January 12, 2022 January 13, 2022 January 14, 2022 January 15, 2022
    January 16, 2022 January 17, 2022 January 18, 2022 January 19, 2022 January 20, 2022 January 21, 2022 January 22, 2022
    January 23, 2022 January 24, 2022 January 25, 2022 January 26, 2022 January 27, 2022 January 28, 2022 January 29, 2022
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 