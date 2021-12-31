By: admin

Published December 31, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Blackhawks hosted the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans at Woonsocket for a doubleheader.

The girlsâ€™ junior varsity kicked off the afternoon of basketball. The match was close at the end, but the young Lady Blackhawks held on and defeated the young Lady Titans, 31-28. It was the only game of the night that the Blackhawks came out with the win.

The boysâ€™ junior varsity played next. The Blackhawks played tough in a match that went right up to the wire, but the Blackhawks fell in the final seconds to the Titans with a score of 27-28, Titans.

The Lady Blackhawks varsity team faced a formidable opponent in the Lady Titans. The final score was 43-62, Titans.

The varsity boysâ€™ teams played the final game of the evening. The Blackhawks had their hands full with a very good Titans team. The Blackhawks lost to the Titans, 29-63.

The Blackhawks played in the Huron Holiday Classics for their next competitions. The girlsâ€™ varsity played at the Huron Arena against Lower Brule on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. The boysâ€™ varsity play this evening (Thursday) in the Huron Arena against Faulkton at 6 p.m.

