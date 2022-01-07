By: admin

Published January 7, 2022, in Sports

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Lady Blackhawks played against Lower Brule in this year’s Huron Classic. The girls kept the crowd entertained with a good game, and SCW came out on top with a final score of 49-38.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket crowd turned around and traveled back to Huron for the boys’ classic. The Blackhawks had to face the Faulkton Area Trojans. They battled back and forth down the court for the entire first half, ending the first 16 minutes of play with a tied score of 30. But, the Trojans came out of the locker room with a mission in mind, and they took over the momentum and handed the Blackhawks a loss for the night. The final score was SCW 47, Faulkton Area 68.

The Lady Blackhawks improve to 3-2 for the season, and the boys fall to 1-4 on the year. Both the girls and boys traveled to Emery for a doubleheader against the Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 4. They host the Howard Tigers tonight (Thursday) in Forestburg with junior varsity games starting at 4 p.m. The varsity ladies then travel to Redfield to participate in their annual Redfield Pheasant Classic, where they take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 2 p.m. The start of next week finds both teams traveling to Kimball for a doubleheader against the WiLdKats before starting the 281 Conference Tournament later in the week.

