SCW varsity teams play in Huron Classics

By:
Published January 7, 2022, in Sports

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Lady Blackhawks played against Lower Brule in this year’s Huron Classic. The girls kept the crowd entertained with a good game, and SCW came out on top with a final score of 49-38.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket crowd turned around and traveled back to Huron for the boys’ classic. The Blackhawks had to face the Faulkton Area Trojans. They battled back and forth down the court for the entire first half, ending the first 16 minutes of play with a tied score of 30. But, the Trojans came out of the locker room with a mission in mind, and they took over the momentum and handed the Blackhawks a loss for the night. The final score was SCW 47, Faulkton Area 68.

The Lady Blackhawks improve to 3-2 for the season, and the boys fall to 1-4 on the year. Both the girls and boys traveled to Emery for a doubleheader against the Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 4. They host the Howard Tigers tonight (Thursday) in Forestburg with junior varsity games starting at 4 p.m. The varsity ladies then travel to Redfield to participate in their annual Redfield Pheasant Classic, where they take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 2 p.m. The start of next week finds both teams traveling to Kimball for a doubleheader against the WiLdKats before starting the 281 Conference Tournament later in the week.

…See details and pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 8, 2022, 10:53 am
    Cloudy
    36°F
    real feel: 28°F
    humidity: 60%
    wind speed: 11 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 26, 2021 December 27, 2021 December 28, 2021 December 29, 2021 December 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022
    January 2, 2022 January 3, 2022 January 4, 2022 January 5, 2022 January 6, 2022 January 7, 2022 January 8, 2022
    January 9, 2022 January 10, 2022 January 11, 2022 January 12, 2022 January 13, 2022 January 14, 2022 January 15, 2022
    January 16, 2022 January 17, 2022 January 18, 2022 January 19, 2022 January 20, 2022 January 21, 2022 January 22, 2022
    January 23, 2022 January 24, 2022 January 25, 2022 January 26, 2022 January 27, 2022 January 28, 2022 January 29, 2022
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 