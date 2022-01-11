KC annual free throw contest held in Woonsocket

By:
Published January 11, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Sunday, Jan. 9, the Woonsocket Knights of Columbus organization brought back the free throw competition that had been sidelined for a few years. Winners included: Kahle Johnson, 9-year-old boys, no girls competed in the 9-year-old division; Ramsey Fouberg, 11-year-old girls; Whitney Hagman, 14-year-old girls; Hudson Fouberg, 13-year-old girls; Lainey Goertz, 12-year-old girls; Trevor Johnson, 10-year-old boys, no girls competed in the 10-year-old division; Hayze Goertz, 12-year-old boys; Brady Asbenson, 11-year-old boys; McCoy Schulz, 14-year-old boys; and Eli White, 13-year-old boys. 

All local winners advance to the district competition which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Holy Trinity School in Huron.

…See a picture of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 12, 2022, 4:24 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    50°F
    real feel: 47°F
    humidity: 45%
    wind speed: 9 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 26, 2021 December 27, 2021 December 28, 2021 December 29, 2021 December 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022
    January 2, 2022 January 3, 2022 January 4, 2022 January 5, 2022 January 6, 2022 January 7, 2022 January 8, 2022
    January 9, 2022 January 10, 2022 January 11, 2022 January 12, 2022 January 13, 2022 January 14, 2022 January 15, 2022
    January 16, 2022 January 17, 2022 January 18, 2022 January 19, 2022 January 20, 2022 January 21, 2022 January 22, 2022
    January 23, 2022 January 24, 2022 January 25, 2022 January 26, 2022 January 27, 2022 January 28, 2022 January 29, 2022
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 