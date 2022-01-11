By: admin

Published January 11, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Sunday, Jan. 9, the Woonsocket Knights of Columbus organization brought back the free throw competition that had been sidelined for a few years. Winners included: Kahle Johnson, 9-year-old boys, no girls competed in the 9-year-old division; Ramsey Fouberg, 11-year-old girls; Whitney Hagman, 14-year-old girls; Hudson Fouberg, 13-year-old girls; Lainey Goertz, 12-year-old girls; Trevor Johnson, 10-year-old boys, no girls competed in the 10-year-old division; Hayze Goertz, 12-year-old boys; Brady Asbenson, 11-year-old boys; McCoy Schulz, 14-year-old boys; and Eli White, 13-year-old boys.

All local winners advance to the district competition which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Holy Trinity School in Huron.

