Published October 28, 2022

A general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, in all the voting precincts in Sanborn County.

The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central daylight savings time on the day of election.

The polling place in each precinct of the county is as follows:

Precinct 1 – Afton, Benedict, Diana, Floyd, Oneida, Ravenna, Union Townships;   and Artesian City – Artesian Community Center;

Precinct 2 – Butler, Elliott, Letcher, Logan Townships; Letcher City, Letcher Community Center;

Precinct 4 – Jackson, Silver Creek, Twin Lake, Woonsocket Townships; Ward 2 Woonsocket     City, Woonsocket Community Center;

Precinct 5 – Ward 1 & Ward 3, Woonsocket City; Warren Township, Woonsocket Community Center.

Voters with disabilities may contact the county auditor at 605-796-4513 for information and special assistance in absentee voting or polling place accessibility.

Kami Moody, 

County Auditor,

Sanborn County

Published on October 27 and November 3, 2022

