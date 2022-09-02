Walking with the Savior gets great start to new year

By:
Published September 2, 2022, in Area News, Artesian

Artesian Area WWTS got off to a great start on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Artesian First Lutheran with 23 youth in attendance. Pastor Allen Brakke stopped by to visit with the kids, and there were several fun helpers that kept the activities rolling. A special activity that the youth completed was the assembling of 21 school kits for Lutheran World Relief. Pictured are Pastor Allen, the helpers and the youth wearing their Thrivent t-shirts. Pam Moore obtained Thrivent monies to help with the materials and supplies for WWTS. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 4, 2022, 2:03 am
    Clear
    53°F
    real feel: 52°F
    humidity: 82%
    wind speed: 4 mph SE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022
    September 4, 2022 September 5, 2022 September 6, 2022 September 7, 2022 September 8, 2022 September 9, 2022 September 10, 2022
    September 11, 2022 September 12, 2022 September 13, 2022 September 14, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 16, 2022 September 17, 2022
    September 18, 2022 September 19, 2022 September 20, 2022 September 21, 2022 September 22, 2022 September 23, 2022 September 24, 2022
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 