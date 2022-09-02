By: admin

Published September 2, 2022, in Area News, Artesian

Artesian Area WWTS got off to a great start on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Artesian First Lutheran with 23 youth in attendance. Pastor Allen Brakke stopped by to visit with the kids, and there were several fun helpers that kept the activities rolling. A special activity that the youth completed was the assembling of 21 school kits for Lutheran World Relief. Pictured are Pastor Allen, the helpers and the youth wearing their Thrivent t-shirts. Pam Moore obtained Thrivent monies to help with the materials and supplies for WWTS.

