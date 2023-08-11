By: admin

Published August 11, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County

The cupcake challenge at 4-H Achievement Days was a delicious success. At this year’s event, there were 30 participants with a total of 19 entries. They could choose to enter as a team of two or individually. Ages ranged from 5 to 18 years old. Every entry had a different theme to decorate their homemade cupcakes and had to set up a small display. The runner-up team was Hudson and Ramsey Fouberg with the rodeo theme. The first-place winner was a bath time theme entered by Mary Catherine Hansen.

All participants received a four-ounce jar of honey sponsored by the Town ‘N Kountry Kids Blue Group. The cupcakes were sold on a silent auction to raise money for Sanborn County 4-Hers attending National Congress this November. Sanborn County is sending six youth to this awesome event.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!