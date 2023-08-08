Sanborn County 4-H breaks ground during Achievement Days

By:
Published August 8, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County, Forestburg, Headline News

Something very exciting happened on Friday night of this year’s Sanborn County Achievement Days last weekend. At around 5:30 p.m., a highly anticipated groundbreaking ceremony took place for construction to start on the new addition to the current 4-H building in Forestburg. The new addition is going to be attached to the north side of the existing building and will double the size of the facility.

With a hefty $430,000 price tag for the addition, the building committee made up of Paula Linke, Riley Zoss-Littau, Myron Sonne, Scott Senska, Andy Ettswold, Art and Audrey Kneen and Rod Weber have been raising funds for over four years to get this project accomplished, and the time has finally come to see their diligent work pay off. The initial goal was $300,000, then $350,000, and they are now working on $430,000, as they have dealt with an increase in costs since the COVID epidemic. They are currently at just over $360,000 raised after they received a nice donation of $5,000 from the family of Omer and Lucile Fouberg on July 31. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

