By: admin

Published August 4, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Mason Moody finished his final week of July with outstanding performances over a five-day spread.

On Wednesday, July 26, he placed second with a score of 81.5 at the Garfield County Extreme Bulls in Rifle, Colo. He then traveled to Preston, Idaho on July 27, and scored an 87 for a third-place finish. On the following day, he was back in South Dakota riding in the Days of ‘76 Rodeo in Deadwood, where he won the event with a 79-point performance on Friday night. With that performance, he finished in the top 10 riders at the Days of ‘76 Rodeo, which is a five-day event, but the final results were not out at press time. To end the week, he traveled to Gordon, Neb. for the Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo and won that rodeo with a score of 82.5. His final performance for the month of July was on Monday night in Mitchell, Neb., but results were not available before the paper went to the printer.

Moody doesn’t get much rest as his next scheduled performances are on Thursday (today) at Dalhart, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, in Castle Rock, Colo., and Saturday, Aug. 5, in Watertown. He could possibly be competing on Sunday, Aug. 6, in Ashley, N.D., and then he is in Missoula, Mont., on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

