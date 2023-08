By: admin

Published August 4, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

Darin Kilcoin and his son, Kash, won first place in their age division at the Springs Country Club Adult/Youth Golf Tournament over the weekend. They won a gift certificate from the Country Club. The Springs Country Club had a great turnout with several teams in each age division, which made for a great day of golf for everyone.

