Published August 4, 2023, in Area News

Beau and Vada Enfield participated in Rangeland and Soil Days in Watertown on June 14-15.

Vada Enfield won the New Ranger Top Hand award in rangeland judging. Vada also placed second in the speaking contest, second in the display contest and fourth in range judging. In addition, she won a shiny belt buckle for the all-around award.

Beau Enfield placed third in the speaking contest, third in the display contest, and second in range judging.

