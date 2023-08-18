By: admin

Published August 18, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured above are the South Dakota District 20 Legislators and Horizon Health Care representatives who celebrated National Health Care Center Week on Aug. 10, left to right: Wade Erickson, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Health Care; Carrie Howard, Horizon Health Foundation Board member; SD Senator Josh Klumb; Dawn Rassel, Medical Lab Technician for Horizon Health Care in Woonsocket; SD Representative Lance Koth; SD Representative Ben Krohmer and Lexy Eggert, Chief Development and Strategy Officer for Horizon Health Care, Inc.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, District 20 Senator Josh Klumb and District 20 Representatives Lance Koth and Ben Krohmer all came to Woonsocket at the invitation of officials from Horizon Health Care to help acknowledge National Health Care Center Week. The visit was spearheaded by Horizon’s Chief Development and Strategy Officer, Lexy Eggert, who worked with Horizon Health Foundation Board member, Carrie Howard, to have the gentlemen see the positive changes and progress that have been happening in Woonsocket.

The group started with a tour of the K-12 Woonsocket School facility led by Superintendent Dr. Rod Weber. The legislators were very impressed with the wonderful upkeep of the entire campus and with how the city and the school can work so well together to share the responsibilities of a library and wellness center.

