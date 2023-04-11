By: admin

Published April 11, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

From left to right: Sara Overson, Farah Knudson and Payton Wieting are busy in the Woonsocket School and Community Library trying out the new virtual reality headsets.

April is School Library Month, and National Library Week is April 23-29 this year, so it is only fitting to highlight some wonderful things that have taken place recently at the Woonsocket School and Community Library.

To start, Woonsocket Librarian Tracey Steele was recently awarded a grant for $1,500 to be used for the summer reading program only. Steele applied for the Stephanie Miller-Davis Library grant a couple months ago and received the news that Woonsocket Library was a recipient in March. The $1,500 will be used for everything planned for this year’s summer reading program including books; prizes; party, craft and/or activity supplies and reading incentives.

In addition to that fantastic news, the library was provided funding to purchase four virtual reality (VR) headsets. According to Superintendent Dr. Rod Weber, the school had to spend some of its money in the General Fund to meet the state’s General Fund Cap Law. This was a great way to utilize the funds because it benefits kids of all ages and adults.

