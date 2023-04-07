By: admin

Published April 7, 2023, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

The Sanborn County Ambulance now has the ability to contact medical experts directly from the patient care area of the ambulance during critical calls, thanks to a new state program. Telemedicine in Motion is designed to help emergency responders communicate and save lives. EMTs have the ability to make immediate contact with a doctor, nurse practitioner, RN, or paramedic, based in Sioux Falls, if a critical need arises. Medical experts can see the patient through an iPad installed in the ambulance to provide medical advice, serve as a second set of hands to record important information, and also help with language barriers. This service is available to the ambulance crew 24/7 and, according to the South Dakota Department of Health, is the first program of its kind in the nation.

We would again like to take this opportunity to remind Sanborn County residents to call 911 for all emergencies. This is the fastest, most effective way to get help.

