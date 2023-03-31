John Wallman

Miller

By:
Published March 31, 2023, in Opinion

John Wallman, 81, of Miller, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Home in Miller.

His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held in the Brisbine Cemetery, rural Artesian.

John R. Wallman was born Aug. 25, 1941, to John P. and Catherine (Waldner) Wallman. He graduated from Huron High School.

John worked different jobs in Huron and later worked in North Dakota, Idaho, California, Michigan and Minnesota as a computer programmer. After retiring, John returned to Huron.

While in Sioux Falls, John decided he wanted voice lessons. The voice coach he found was Bette Goudy. They were married on June 23, 1973.

John is survived by his sister, Jean Tonneson; his brother-in-law, Gary (Patricia) Goudy; one niece; and many friends. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine Wallman; his wife, Bette in 2020; one sister, Carol J. Wallman; one brother, Larry Wallman; one nephew, Logan Wallman; and other relatives.

