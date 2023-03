By: admin

Mark Waddington, 69, of Montana and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away on March 1, 2023.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, at the First United Methodist Church, Miles City, Mont. A graveside service with full military honors will follow at the Custer County Cemetery, Miles City, Mont. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Stevenson and Sons Funeral Homes, Miles City, Mont.