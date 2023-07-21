By: admin

Published July 21, 2023, in Area News, Letcher

The Letcher Community Church enjoyed an evening with fun-filled activities on Wednesday, July 12. The evening started with a kickball game with adults and children participating. Pastor Tim was the designated pitcher for the evening. Spectators enjoyed the excitement of the game. Then, fellowship was enjoyed in the church basement while eating pizza, cookies, and ice cream cones. The pizza was supplied by Jerilyn Moody through a Thrivent grant.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!