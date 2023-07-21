Letcher Community Church congregation enjoys fun night of kickball and food

By:
Published July 21, 2023, in Area News, Letcher

The Letcher Community Church enjoyed an evening with fun-filled activities on Wednesday, July 12. The evening started with a kickball game with adults and children participating.  Pastor Tim was the designated pitcher for the evening. Spectators enjoyed the excitement of the game. Then, fellowship was enjoyed in the church basement while eating pizza, cookies, and ice cream cones. The pizza was supplied by Jerilyn Moody through a Thrivent grant.  

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 23, 2023, 3:05 pm
    Sunny
    88°F
    real feel: 93°F
    humidity: 43%
    wind speed: 9 mph S
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023
    July 2, 2023 July 3, 2023 July 4, 2023 July 5, 2023 July 6, 2023 July 7, 2023 July 8, 2023
    July 9, 2023 July 10, 2023 July 11, 2023 July 12, 2023 July 13, 2023 July 14, 2023 July 15, 2023
    July 16, 2023 July 17, 2023 July 18, 2023 July 19, 2023 July 20, 2023 July 21, 2023 July 22, 2023
    July 23, 2023 July 24, 2023 July 25, 2023 July 26, 2023 July 27, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 29, 2023
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 