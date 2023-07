By: admin

Published July 21, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Blue Group 4-H Club enjoyed an afternoon at a jewelry making workshop in the Letcher Community Center on July 13. Approximately 15 members enjoyed the activity with Greta Sonne in charge; Karen Sonne assisted. The members watched a video, worked on bead selection, style, and correct finishing techniques. Members enjoyed making bracelets and necklaces that they took home.

