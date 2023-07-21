New dog agility equipment obtained

By Sherryl Rankin

By:
Published July 21, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County

Wednesday night was a very exciting time at dog practice! Participants got to try out five new obstacles purchased for dog agility. New equipment included a tire jump, dog walk, weave poles, see-saw and pause table. 

It was so much fun teaching the dogs and encouraging them to try these new things. For many of the dogs, it was scary to walk across a see-saw that moved and to balance across a narrow walkway. Many techniques (including dog treats) were used to encourage them every step of the way. 

Dogs and humans are learning patience and technique as they prepare for the upcoming dog show at Achievement Days.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 23, 2023, 3:06 pm
    Sunny
    89°F
    real feel: 93°F
    humidity: 40%
    wind speed: 7 mph S
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023
    July 2, 2023 July 3, 2023 July 4, 2023 July 5, 2023 July 6, 2023 July 7, 2023 July 8, 2023
    July 9, 2023 July 10, 2023 July 11, 2023 July 12, 2023 July 13, 2023 July 14, 2023 July 15, 2023
    July 16, 2023 July 17, 2023 July 18, 2023 July 19, 2023 July 20, 2023 July 21, 2023 July 22, 2023
    July 23, 2023 July 24, 2023 July 25, 2023 July 26, 2023 July 27, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 29, 2023
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 