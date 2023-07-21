By: admin

Published July 21, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County

Wednesday night was a very exciting time at dog practice! Participants got to try out five new obstacles purchased for dog agility. New equipment included a tire jump, dog walk, weave poles, see-saw and pause table.

It was so much fun teaching the dogs and encouraging them to try these new things. For many of the dogs, it was scary to walk across a see-saw that moved and to balance across a narrow walkway. Many techniques (including dog treats) were used to encourage them every step of the way.

Dogs and humans are learning patience and technique as they prepare for the upcoming dog show at Achievement Days.

