By: admin

Published July 21, 2023, in Area News, Fedora, Headline News

On Sunday, July 16, members of the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office helped in a high-speed chase of a suspect in a dark-colored Ford Edge traveling west on Highway 34 in Miner County. Eventually, the car chase ended and became a search when the driver and his passenger abandoned the vehicle on a road north of Fedora and started traveling on foot.

Sanborn County’s Sheriff’s Office helped officials from Miner County, McCook County, Hanson County, Davison County and the South Dakota Highway Patrol in search of the driver, Ezra Richardson, 26, of Chamberlain who had warrants out for his arrest for previous crimes of grand theft, drug violations and violating parole. Officials were trying to stop him for speeding, and then the chase ensued. The search had been called off twice in the night, but then started again due to a sighting of the suspect. Along with a great deal of manpower, two drones were used to try to find Richardson, with no luck.

On the morning of Monday, July 17, Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley found the passenger of the vehicle, the 22-year-old brother of Richardson, walking on Highway 34. He was apprehended and was released to family, as he had no warrants out on him and had not committed any crimes since he wasn’t driving.

Richardson was found and apprehended by the Miner County Sheriff’s Office a couple hours later, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, in the area of the corner of Highway 34 and 417th St. There were no injuries reported and no further charges reported at this time.