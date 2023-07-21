Sanborn County youth represent South Dakota well in National Shoot

By:
Published July 21, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News, Sports

Pictured is the South Dakota Air Pistol team that included Alex Schelske, second from left, and Coach Art Kneen, far right.

Sanborn County was very well represented at this year’s National 4-H Shoot in Grand Island, Neb., with three national team members: Air Pistol – Alex Schelske, Compound Archery – Westin Hagman and Recurve Archery – Toby Kneen.  In addition, Sanborn County Shooting Sports Instructor Art Kneen was chosen to coach the National Air Pistol Team. Sanborn County Shooting Sports Instructor Audrey Kneen attended to assist each of the teams with equipment and supplies, and parents were also in attendance.

South Dakota fields a four-person team for each of the nine disciplines that can compete at the National Shoot, representing the three disciplines above as well as Air Rifle, 22 (small bore) Rifle, 22 (small bore) Pistol, Muzzleloader, Shotgun and Hunting Skills.  As a state, South Dakota took a very impressive third place finish in the nation in the overall sweepstakes competition for all disciplines.

The group arrived in Grand Island on Sunday, June 25, and spent Monday with practice during the day and Opening Ceremonies that night.  Competition began on Tuesday.  

The Air Pistol discipline uses a 4.5 mm (.177 cal.) compressed air, CO2 or pneumatic air pistol. All Air Pistol shooting is in the standing position. The first Air Pistol event was Single Shot – Rapid Fire. Competitors shoot a total of 40 record shots, with eight series of five shots where each shot is fired in three-second intervals. Individually, Schelske placed 30 of 54, and as a team, South Dakota earned second place of 13 teams.

…Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

