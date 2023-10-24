By: admin

Published October 24, 2023, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured are members of the Davis family who celebrated with Julie at the Modern Woodmen supper where she received the Hometown Hero award, back row, left to right: Joe, Laura and Stephen; front row: Jack, Bernie holding Hudson, Julie, Jim, and Taylor holding Gracelynn.

Local volunteer Julie Davis, Forestburg, was recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a local Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 17.

Davis has spent a lifetime making an impact through volunteering her time. As a young mom, she served as an active member of the PTA, a Sunday School teacher, children’s choir director and began a 30+ year role as a member of the Sanborn County American Cancer Society where she spent several years heading up the fifth and sixth grade girls and boys basketball tournament fundraisers and helping out with the annual tour of homes.

Through Davis’s career in education, she was a member of the SD Elementary Principal’s Association, SD Counselor Association and the SD Reading Council, serving as president of the Pony Hills chapter. She served on the Woonsocket Library board and Friends of the Library, actively pursued a 21st Century grant to establish an after-school program, and with the help of the special education staff began a part time preschool.

