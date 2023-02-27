NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TRANSFER LICENSE FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

By:
Published February 27, 2023, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota on the 13th day of March, 2023, at the time of 7:15 p.m. in the City Council Room, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for transfer license of Alcoholic Beverage License to operate within the municipality of Woonsocket has been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE

Dakota Roadhouse, LLC, Lots 7-8-9 Block 29, West 90’ Lots 10-12 Block 29 (on-sale) TRANSFER FROM TOP PROPERTIES LLC

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.  

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket

(SEAL)

Published once on February 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $15.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ28-1tb

