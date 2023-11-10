NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published November 10, 2023, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled commissioners meeting on December 12th, 2023.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Campground, Section 607 Conditional Use Allowance, located at NW/4SE/4 exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a subdivision of Lot 2  4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. 

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Bed and Breakfast (AirBnB), Section 607 Conditional Use Allowance, located at NW/4SE/4 exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a subdivision of Lot 2  4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. 

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Riding/Boarding Stable, Section 607 Conditional Use Allowance, located at NW/4SE/4 exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a subdivision of Lot 2  4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. 

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

