STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA
SS
COUNTY OF SANBORN
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
VIOLET BURNS, DECEASED
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55PRO. 23-013
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on the 23rdday of October 2023, Terrell Eddy, whose address is 93 Edgewater Drive, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22406, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Violet Burns.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Dated this 27th day of October, 2023.
TERRELL EDDY
Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts
Sanborn County Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385
Patrick W. Kiner
Stiles, Papendick & Kiner
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 954 – 315 N. Kimball
Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
(605) 996-7551
Published on November 2, November 9, and November 16, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $42.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
Tweet