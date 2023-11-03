NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE ESTATE OF VIOLET BURNS

By:
Published November 3, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA 

    SS 

COUNTY OF SANBORN

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

VIOLET BURNS, DECEASED

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55PRO. 23-013

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on the 23rdday of October 2023, Terrell Eddy, whose address is 93 Edgewater Drive, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22406, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Violet Burns.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Dated this 27th day of October, 2023.

TERRELL EDDY

Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts 

Sanborn County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385

Patrick W. Kiner

Stiles, Papendick & Kiner

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 954 – 315 N. Kimball 

Mitchell, South Dakota 57301

(605) 996-7551

Published on November 2, November 9, and November 16, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $42.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

