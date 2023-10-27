NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, November 13, 2023.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Campground, Section 607 Conditional Use Allowance, located at NW/4SE/4 exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a subdivision of Lot 2  4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. /4  4-106-5 

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Bed and Breakfast (AirBnB), Section 607 Conditional Use Allowance, located at NW/4SE/4 exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a subdivision of Lot 2  4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. 

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for a Riding/Boarding Stable, Section 607 Conditional Use Allowance, located at NW/4SE/4 exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. A part of Peer Tract 1, a subdivision of Lot 2  4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. 

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

