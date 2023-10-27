By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the October 3, 2023, meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

No public was in attendance.

NANCY FRADET, FISHER ROUNDS

Nancy Fradet was present to give the new Health Insurance rates for health insurance for 2024 coverage. The board agreed to stay with the same plan for 2024 as offered in 2023.

BID OPENING FOR LOTS

Bids were opened for Lots 9-12 Inc Blk2 Crennan’s and Shannon’s Addition of Letcher Town. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to award the bid to Dane and Sarah Blindauer for $150. Blindauer abstained; motion carried.

Dane and Sarah Blindauer – $150

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Kogel informed the board that the five-year plan was approved by the state. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to declare bridge #56-013-030 in Warren Township, between sections 17 and 20 on 223rd Street, as surplus. Motion carried.

CONTINUATION OF CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Wendy Peer and Lori Funk provided a projected uses statement for their plans for the Conditional Use permit that was requested for Arena Events. Legal description is: NW/4SE/4 Exc. W155’ of N200’ of S375’ & Exc. 1.31 Acres a part of Peer Tract 1, Subdivision of Lot 2 4-106-59 and W155’ of N200’ of S375’ of 4-106-59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, S.D. Approved Uses are: Barrels/Poles events (Series June-July-August), Ranch Rodeo, Kids play days, Benefit events, Bull riding, practice arena for individuals, kids riding lessons, trailer hook-ups available, horse boarding, horse training, ranch based vendors and sponsor booths. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the Conditional Use Permit with the following conditions: Parking: Safe and adequate ingress and egress to the property and must provide adequate parking including off right of way parking and loading areas; Bathroom facilities: Adequate facilities will be provided during all events; Garbage and animal waste will be adequately addressed and disposed of. Motion carried.

AUDRA SCHEEL, EXTENSION OFFICE

Audra Scheel was present to give her yearly report to the board of commissioners. Scheel presented numbers for Sanborn County 4-H, which showed growth in the 4-H program.

OPERATION GREEN LIGHT FOR VETERANS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve Resolution 2023-14 for Operation Green Light for Veterans. Motion carried.

WHEREAS, the residents of Sanborn County have great respect, admiration, and the utmost gratitude for all the men and women who have selflessly served our country and this community in the Armed Forces; and

WHEREAS, the contributions and sacrifices of those who served in the Armed Forces have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens; and

WHEREAS, Sanborn County seeks to honor individuals who have made countless sacrifices for freedom by placing themselves in harm’s way for the good of all; and

WHEREAS, the National Association of Counties encourages all counties, parishes and boroughs to recognize Operation Green Light for Veterans; and

WHEREAS, the Sanborn County Commissioners appreciate the sacrifices of our United States military personnel and believes specific recognition should be granted; therefore be it

RESOLVED, with designation as a Green Light for Veterans County, Sanborn County hereby declares from November 6th through Veterans Day, November 11th, 2023, a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform transitioning from active service; therefore, be it further

RESOLVED, that in observance of Operation Green Light, Sanborn County encourages its citizens in patriotic tradition to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying green lights in a window of their place of business or residence from November 6th through the 12th, 2023.

Passed on this 17th day of October, 2023.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody,

Auditor

WIC AND COUNTY HEALTH NURSE CONTRACTS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to not sign the WIC contract with the State of South Dakota for an effective date of June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. With the termination of the WIC contract with the State of South Dakota, the County Health Nurse Clerical Position will also be terminated as of December 31, 2023. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to sign the County Health Nurse Contract with the State of South Dakota for an effective date of January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to declare the 2017 Ford Explorer as surplus. Motion carried. The Explorer is still equipped with center equipment console, lightbar with controller, and a prisoner partition. The Explorer will be offered via sealed bids to other agencies. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting on December 12th. Commissioner Ebersdorfer appraised the Explorer at $17,500; P. Larson appraised $17,000; Blindauer appraised $16,500.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to declare the following items as surplus, to be sold on the online auction with Dean/Edwards & Associates sale starting on December 1st: Diesel-powered portable 50KW Generator, HP Office Jet Pro Office Printer, and Top Cat Gasboy fuel tracking system and fobs. S. Larson abstained; Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the updated Ambulance roster that is located in the Auditor’s office. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve November 24th and December 26th as holidays, declared by Governor Kristi Noem. Motion carried. The Sanborn County courthouse will be closed November 23rd and 24th to observe Thanksgiving and December 25th and 26th to observe Christmas.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the SDACC for the National Center for Public Lands Counties (The Center). Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to increase the prices for the 4-H Building upon completion of the addition. Motion carried. Rental prices will be as follows:

Whole Building – $300;

Original Side with Kitchen – $150.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank South Dakota, Tax Liability $2,734.08

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $78.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $66,200.41

Towns – Townships – Schools – Cities, Monthly Remittance $92,789.96

A-OX Welding, Supplies $618.00

Aileen Brewer, Translating Services $80.00

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $47.75

Applied Concepts Inc., Tahoe Parts $284.00

Arrowwood Resort and Conference, Conference Stay $119.72

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $59.50

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – J. Knox $1,798.00

Central Electric, Utilities $220.41

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees – D. Trujillo $327.50

Brian Cruz, Carpet Installation $968.04

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw $40.00

Duane’s Carpet Outlet Inc., Carpet $4,567.50

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $439.20

Fresh Start K & N Company, Supplies $275.00

Hollaway Construction, Bridge Repairs $44,523.00

Jerauld County Auditor, Scheel – Camper Rental State Fair $615.97

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $98.30

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $400.25

Menards, Supplies $180.17

Midwest Concrete & Excavating, Repairs and Maintenance $216.75

National Association of State Surplus, Dues $39.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,106.02

Office Peeps, Supplies $377.75

Ramkota Hotel, Sheriff Conference $231.00

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services $1,747.07

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP Third and Fourth Quarter $612.00

Summit Contracting, 4-H Building Addition $55,812.93

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $648.71

Travis Coulthard, Installed LED Lights $483.31

Tobin’s Transfer, Movers $1,255.25

Bryan Vennard, Carpet Installation $1,052.04

Waste Management, Utilities $236.82

Woony Foods, Supplies $6.79

Xcel Energy, Utilities $11.15

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:30 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

