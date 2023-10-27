By: admin

Published October 27, 2023, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent/High School Principal Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Curtis Adams arrived at 7:05 p.m.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Tim McCain, Rod Weber, and Rebecca Grassel.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. After Approval of Agenda Add: Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel; New Business Add: Transfer of Funds from General Fund to Food Service and Enterprise Fund.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to go into Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel with possible motions to follow, in at 7:04 p.m. Regular session resumed at 7:24 p.m.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting September 11, 2023, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, September 1, 2023: $990,714.08. Receipts: taxes $6,876.23, penalties/interest $125.73, interest $901.76, admission $1,443.00, other pupil $7.46, other $4,301.16, state fines $1,481.57, state aid September $86,278.00, ESSER III $12,336.00. Expenditures: $203,075.65, manual journal entry $2,162.30. Balance, September 30, 2023: $899,227.04. CorTrust Savings balance, September 1, 2023: $50,718.21. Receipts: other $0.00, interest $85.11. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, September 30, 2023: $50,803.32. CDs $300,000.00

Capital Outlay Fund balance, September 1, 2023: $394,989.18. Receipts: taxes $882.64, penalties/interest $4.99, interest $396.77. Expenditures: $10,640.98. Balance, September 30, 2023: $385,632.60. CDs $200,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, September 1, 2023: $495,947.72. Receipts: taxes $905.69, penalties/interest $7.99, interest $504.99. Expenditures: $20,834.24, manual journal entry $226.10. Balance, September 30, 2023: $476,306.05. CDs $50,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, September 1, 2023: $(24,391.74). Receipts: student meals $4,334.70, adult meals $593.40, ala carte $1,993.65, federal reimbursement $2,679.74, miscellaneous revenue $431.34. Expenditures: $22,711.94. Balance, September 30, 2023: $(37,070.85).

Enterprise Fund balance, September 1, 2023: $(8,058.39). Receipts: preschool tuition $2,855.50. Expenditures: $5,991.90. Balance, September 30, 2023: $(11,194.79).

Custodial Funds balance, September 1, 2023: $64,422.96. Receipts: $773.86. Expenditures: $2,207.25. Balance, September 30, 2023: $62,989.57.

Scholarship Fund balance, September 1, 2023: $7,494.71. Receipts: interest $1.47. Expenditure: $0.00. Balance, September 30, 2023: $7,496.18. Peters Scholarship balance: $6,746.18; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $164,591.70;

Special Education: $19,488.47;

Food Service: $10,913.58;

Enterprise Fund: $4,548.59.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $37.26; Arctic Refrigeration, prof service $128.95; Arrowwood Resort, fall conference room Bechen $222.40; Brooks Oil Co., diesel $3,891.46, unleaded $3,303.20; Capital One, homecoming supply $7.88; CarQuest, bus supply $402.67; Central Electric, September main building electric $2,244.58, September bus barn electric $101.45; Chesterman Co., pop $56.27; Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt, Shelton & Burns LLC, national conference $160.00; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,934.61; Conrad Repair, sink repair $737.32; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, hotspot $35.00, business office supply $23.67, co-curricular supply $146.47, elementary/middle school principal supply $21.60, superintendent supply $88.37; Dalsin Inc., sealed roofline $5,794.62; Dial Corporation, 2023-24 membership $100.00; Direct Digital Control, prof service $372.50; Brooke Easton, reimburse exam $85.00; Eternal Security Products, repair security camera $244.52; Foreman Sales and Service, bus exhaust and two bus inspections $1,290.56;

[IMPREST: Black Hills Playhouse, deposit elementary/middle school play $500.00; Capital One, elementary supply $98.82, middle school supply $23.22, high school supply $23.21, colony supply $4.41, business office supply $10.84, superintendent supply $32.16, janitor supply $45.96; Craig Fonder, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee $100.00; Carrie Howard, two junior varsity/varsity volleyball clock $110.00; Sarah Jensen, two volleyball bookkeeper $70.00; Jacob Schmit, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mileage $181.60; South Dakota Association of School Business Officials, fall conference registration Bechen $110.00; Marcy Van Zee, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mileage $125.50; Gloria Vavra, junior varsity/varsity volleyball referee/mileage $125.50; Wolsey-Wessington High School, volleyball tourney fee $75.00];

K&D Busing, half of volleyball busing $182.75, 100 percent football charter $1,964.00; Liminex, Inc., software license $1,869.60; Menards, janitor supply $22.33; Mid-Dakota Technologies, September tech support $175.00; Mitchell Area Superintendent Group, 2023-24 dues $100.00; National Council of Teachers of English, conference registration Farrell-Poncelet $325.00; Pomp’s Tire Service, bus tires $767.32; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Rubber Band Arrangements, band practice books $286.00; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $115.66, volleyball programs $40.00; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $229.01; School Specialty, colony supply $131.10, high school supply $44.74; South Dakota Department of Education, reimburse over payment Title I $1,507.00; South Dakota Association of Elementary Principals Area 4, 2023-24 dues Vermeulen $75.00; SFM, additional workcomp $2,330.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Graphic Edge, The, score table/pads $6,216.00; K-Log, elementary desks/chairs $6,531.79; Mackin Educational Resources, library books $687.29; Starfall, membership 2023-24 $355.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, August tuition $2,435.94.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $106.95; Capital One, food $16.82; Child/Adult Nutrition, processed commodity $423.66; Cole Paper, supply $505.55; CorTrust, merchandise refrigerator $1,054.00; Darrington Water Conditioning, September SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $593.77;

[IMPREST: CorTrust, freezer handle $33.10];

Jones Supply, supply $56.36; Performance Foodservice, food $7,083.17, ala carte $720.41, supply $369.10.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Homecoming week went very well, and great support was seen from students and staff.

• All-State Choir has been selected and went to Aberdeen for preparation for their concert.

• Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors have been prepping for the ACT with Ms. Amundson. There is testing at Sanborn Central this year, which should boost participants.

• Freshmen attended Freshmen Impact in Alexandria this month. Topics included safe social media usage, healthy relationships, addiction, mental health, seatbelt safety, boat safety, and really emphasized the importance of finding a safe ride home.

• All staff attended a Professional Development in Mitchell that centered on the Science of Happiness.

• Staff is working on some incentives into the staff wellness policy to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

• Some improvements were made to the Livestream for games and events.

• The boiler passed inspection and will have a new gasket/sealant replaced by week’s end.

• Lance Conrad fixed the hand washing station so all three motion-activated faucets are working.

• Direct Digital Control came out at the Board’s request to give training on how to run the updated software to make temperatures more consistent at the school.

• The football field will need to have the sprinkler system blown out along with the concession stand. Mebius Nursery will need to come to the football field and decide what improvements are needed before the first snowfall.

Mrs. Vermeulen spoke on

• The end of the first quarter is October 13. Report cards will be sent home on October 20.

• Fifth/sixth grade basketball practice has started. A total of 32 boys and 18 girls from Sanborn Central and Woonsocket are practicing.

• The first PBIS party for all students will be held October 19. The elementary will celebrate with fall activities. The high school and middle school will rotate between frisbee golf and bean bags.

• Teachers in grades three through eight and 11 are starting to administer Interim tests to gain knowledge of students’ abilities in the areas of math and language. These tests will assist the teachers in preparation for the standardized test in the spring.

• There will be no school on October 23.

• Horizon provided flu vaccines to any student or staff member who requested one on October 4.

• Three staff members including Mr. Flatten attended a conference on Artificial Intelligence sponsored by the Department of Education.

• Three staff members, including Mrs. Vermeulen, attended a conference on interim testing and collecting data.

Discussion Items:

• A new paraprofessional job opening was recommended. The board told administrators to proceed with the search immediately.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the Transfer of Funds from General Fund to Food Service in accordance with SDCL 13-16-26 in the amount of $30,000.00 and Transfer of Funds from General Fund to Enterprise Fund in accordance with SDCL 13-16-26 in the amount of $34,350.00. Discussion was held.

The second Executive Session was deemed unnecessary.

The next regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:55 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

Published once on October 19, 2023

